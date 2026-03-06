Donald Trump has been slammed for his response to a question about US citizens’ safety, after the president was asked about the possibility of retaliatory attacks at home during the war with Iran.

Hundreds of people have been killed across the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on 28 February. Six Americans were killed as part of the conflict when an unmanned aircraft hit a U.S. facility in Kuwait, but so far attacks haven’t arrived on US shores.

When asked by TIME whether those in the United States should worry about domestic attacks, Trump said: “I guess.”

“But I think they’re worried about that all the time,” Trump added. “We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die."

People critical of the president responded to the comments with anger on social media, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren writing: “This is deranged and dangerous.”

Another commentator wrote: “The f*** kind of answer is this?”





Sen. Mark Kelly wrote: "Yesterday Donald Trump said we went to war with Iran because he had a 'feeling' that they would attack. Today he said 'I guess' when asked if there could be retaliatory attacks at home and that 'some people will die.' He has terrible judgment, and Americans have already died because of it. This is officially TRUMP’S WAR."





Another wrote: "I have no words. He can’t even pretend to give a single f*** about human life."









Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.