Donald Trump slams 'stupid' Jimmy Kimmel for ridiculed 'legal expense' claim

Donald Trump has hit back at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ridiculing him for calling alleged hush money a "legal expense".

During a piece-to-camera, Kimmel said: "He claims he didn’t have sex with Stormy Daniels, he just paid her $130,000 out of the goodness of his heart.

"The joke is on Trump because his supporters don't care that he's a lying, cheating scumbag, he could have saved himself a whole trial and $130,000."

And Trump, 77, has hit back on Truth Social, his own social media platform.

@TrumpDailyPosts is an account on X / Twitter that reposts what Trump shares on Truth Social.

On the account's latest post, Trump is said to have posted: "Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn't recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire world by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, Picture of the Year.

"It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, 'AND THE WINNER IS.'

"Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, 'DON'T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON'T DO THIS' they said.

"He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in television history as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!"

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged bid to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 which the former US president allegedly paid her for in exchange for her silence in October 2016.

Trump said outside the courthouse on April 16 morning: "Marked it down as a legal expense. That's exactly what it was. And you get indicted over that?"

Trump denies the affair and all of the charges brought against him.

He has had a crowd of supporters protesting against the trial.

