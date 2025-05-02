Trump's 'MS-13 tattoo' has become a meme after Abrego Garcia photoshop claims

Donald Trump showed what appeared to be a digitally altered image of an alleged gang member he deported with an MS-13 tattoo. Now, Trump himself has become a meme.

Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported to a Salvadoran prison in March 2025 by the US government, who claimed without evidence that he was a “gang member”.

In April, on his social media platform Truth Social, the US president posted an image of himself holding up a picture which he claimed showed Abrego Garcia had the letters “MS-13” – the name of a gang – tattooed on his knuckles.

Courts have not found any evidence that links Abrego Garcia to being part of a gang and it is widely thought that the image of his knuckles, shared by Trump, had been digitally altered to include the alleged “MS-13” tattoo.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump even argued with an ABC News reporter about the photoshop claims, with Trump telling Terry Moran he was “not being very nice” when he broached the topic of the tattoo being fake with the president.

Giving Trump a bit of his own medicine, some people have made the whole situation into a meme, editing “MS-13” onto images of him.

“BREAKING: I have obtained DEFINITIVE PHOTO EVIDENCE that Donald Trump himself is MS-13,” joked one person, with an image of Trump signing an executive order with the “tattoo” across his knuckles.

Another gave him a lower back “tattoo” and wrote, “Apparently, this is a real picture of Trump golfing”.

Someone else joked: “Holy s**t guys I found out why Trump wears such heavy orange makeup.. he’s hiding tattoos! Look at this very real image of his tattoos!”

Why not read…

White House slammed for ‘childish’ post about El Salvador deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia

What is the ‘margarita-gate’ story linking US senator Chris Van Hollen and Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

ICE accused of using Nike apparel and tattoos to identify people as Venezuelan gang members

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings