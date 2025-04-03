The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under president Donald Trump , has been accused of using Nike apparel and tattoos to paint people as Venezuelan gang members .

According to a document filed by American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyers last week, Homeland Security officials are accused of linking clothing branded with Chicago Bulls, Air Jordan and Nike , as well as tattoos, to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

It comes as ICE recently deported hundreds of people they alleged to be gang members under the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown.

According to ACLU lawyers, they saw a Homeland Security document titled, “Alien Enemy Validation Guide”, which law enforcement agencies have been using to “identify” suspected gang members.

According to the filing, these so-called identifiers are listed as Jordan brand trainers and Chicago Bulls basketball jerseys.

The document claimed alleged gang members “favor the Chicago Bulls basketball jersey, specifically Michael Jordan jerseys with the number ‘23’, and Jordan ‘Jump Man’ footwear”.

Ronna Risquez, an expert on the Tren de Aragua gang, told NBC News that, while tattoos can sometimes be a signifier of gang membership, it is not always true in Venezuelan gangs.

“To be a member of one of these Venezuelan organizations, you don’t need a tattoo,” she explained. “You can have no tattoos and still be part of Tren de Aragua. You can also have a tattoo that matches other members of the organization.”

A report by Mother Jones claimed that a man named Neri Alvarado was deported by ICE to a mega-prison in El Salvador because of his tattoo, which was actually an autism awareness ribbon tattoo with his brother’s name on it. An ICE agent reportedly told Alvarado, “You’re here because of your tattoos”.

It comes as the administration admitted it accidentally deported a legal resident due to an “administrative error” but said it had no plans to return him to the US.

Meanwhile, a woman recenty lost her job after writing “I hope Trump deports you” on a receipt at a Mexican restaurant.

