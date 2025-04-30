Donald Trump accused ABC of being the worst fake news in an interview last night (April 29) with journalist Terry Moran.

The heated exchange was part of an interview discussing the first 100 days of Trump's second presidency, which he claims has been a huge success.

When Moran disagreed with Trump on the validity of a photo of deported El Salvador native and Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Trump shot back saying he'd never heard of the journalist and that he was, “not being very nice.”

The photo in question allegedly shows a tattoo across Garcia's knuckles saying "MS13", which is the name of an international crime gang, but is yet to be proven as valid evidence. The image has been challenged; critics say the photo has been digitally altered.

