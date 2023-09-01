Trump is selling a 'never surrender' t-shirt but there is one major error

Donald Trump is selling a t-shirt that says "never surrender" on it but there's one big error with it.

Posting on Truth Social, the former president brandished a t-shirt with an image of his mugshot on it and the fighting words. He said he was selling it for $34 a pop to fund his campaign and legal defenses.

“I just want to thank you for your tremendous support and here it is if you want to go out and get it you can go out and get it, have fun with it, but people do like it I must say,” he said, as he showed his top.

So far, so Trump. But the problem? The mug shot on the shirt is from when he, ahem, surrendered which people were moer than happy to point out.

















Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia to be booked on charges related to alleged election interference in the 2020 election.

He was processed as any criminal defendant and had his mugshot taken, which duly went viral because of his stern expression.

What a plonker.

