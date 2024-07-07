What has Donald Trump said about Project 2025?

Donald Trump has denied being a part of Project 2025 in a recent social media post, claiming he has "no idea who is behind it" even though some who previously worked in his administration are linked to the proposals.

Created by the Heritage Foundation, America's top conservative think tank, Project 2025 is a right-wing agenda with a 900-page blueprint for the next Republican presidency which includes extreme policies such as dismantling the Department of Education and other federal agencies, and vastly expanding the powers of the president.

Some who are part of Project 2025 have previously worked in Trump's first administration, and would most likely to again if the former president wins a second term and beats President Joe Biden in November's election, as per Reuters.

Paul Dans is on Project 2025's leadership team and was previously part of Trump's first administration as the former chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management.

Former housing secretary Ben Carson, former White House adviser Peter Navarro and former Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought who were part of Trump's administration have also been associated with Project 2025 too.

Heritage president Kevin Roberts recently said: “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be," during an appearance on the War Room podcast hosted by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

This statement has been criticised and perceived as a veiled threat of violence by Democrats and others.

Following this, Trump has taken to Truth Social to describe Project 25 as "absolutely ridiculous and abysmal" and says he has "nothing to do with them."

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Project 2025 told Newsweek: "As we've been saying for more than two years now, Project 2025 does not speak for any candidate or campaign. We are a coalition of more than 110 conservative groups advocating policy and personnel recommendations for the next conservative president. But it is ultimately up to that president, who we believe will be President Trump, to decide which recommendations to implement."

The Biden-Harris campaign has slammed Project 2025, calling it a "playbook for Trump to achieve his dream of being a dictator on day one, with unchecked, imperial power."

“Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump’s second term that should scare the hell out of the American people," a spokesperson told the same publication on Friday.

"Project 2025 staff and leadership routinely tout their connections to Trump’s team, and are the same people leading the RNC policy platform, Trump’s debate prep, campaign, and inner circle."

