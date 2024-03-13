Trump was desperate for Elon Musk to bail out his social media network

It has been revealed that former President Donald Trump asked Elon Musk last summer whether the billionaire would be interested in buying Trump's social media site Truth Social.



Reported by The Washington Post, the article claims that the pair have had numerous conversations about politics and business.

Despite Trump's offer for Truth Social, the pair did not sign on a deal. Musk has previously stated on his social platform X that he is "not donating money to either candidate for US President." The billionaire though has recently shared a video which appeared to endorse Trump.

The statement came after The New York Timesreported that Trump had met with Musk and other Republican donors for campaign contributions.

Last summer, when the discussion took place, Trump's media company - Trump Media & Technology Group - which owns Truth Social, was trapped in a merger process.

In a statement to The Post, Trump Media spokeswoman Shannon Devine said, "We heard Trump and Musk were actually discussing buying the Washington Post but then decided it had no value."

Trump has previously only tweeted once since he was removed from the platform after he left office. That tweet was of his mug shot when he was booked on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Atlanta.

According to people close to the former President, Trump doesn't post on X because he wants to create and keep financial value for Truth Social.

Musk has previously belittled Truth Social, saying Trump's site has a "terrible name" and that it was "time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

Trump responded on Truth Social writing: When Musk visited “the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects … I could have said ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” he wrote.

However, Musk was the one to reinstate Trump's account on X in late 2022.

