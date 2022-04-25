Steve Bannon says Ukraine is a 'European problem, not an American problem'

Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon has insisted Ukraine is a 'European problem, not an American problem'.

“This Ukraine situation is a Western European problem. They need to stand up," he said on Real America's Voice.

When the war began, he told listeners of his podcast: “Ukraine’s not even a country. It’s kind of a concept.

“It’s just a corrupt area where the Clintons have turned into a colony where you can steal money out of.”

