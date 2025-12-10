Trump calls nations such as Somalia 's***hole' countries

President Donald Trump has sparked backlash after referring to nations such as Somalia as "s***hole" countries.

Speaking at a rally on 9 December 2025 in Pennsylvania, Trump echoed the comments he made in 2018 about “s***hole countries”.

He called nations such as Somalia “filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime,” and lumping them together with what he dubbed “Third-World hellholes.”

During the speech he repeated calls to halt migration from what he called “third-world” nations such as Somalia, Afghanistan and Haiti.

The remarks have provoked strong backlash. Community leaders, civil-rights organisations and a number of Somalis have condemned the language as racist and demeaning, arguing it unfairly demonises entire populations based on nationality.

