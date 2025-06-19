Another Trump loyalist is slamming Fox News over 'pure propaganda' on Iran

Donald Trump ’s former aide Steve Bannon has blasted Fox News over “pure propaganda” about Iran amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

The right-wing political commentator reportedly made the comments on Wednesday (18 June), where he criticised conservative media, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for encouraging US involvement in the fighting, according to Huffpost .

On Friday, Israel’s IDF launched “Operation Rising Lion” with a series of strikes on Iran’s nuclear facility. There have been ongoing missile attacks between the two foes ever since.

Bannon claimed Fox is promoting “the exact propaganda you had in the Iraq War” and suggested the Republican party was using the media to push for a so-called “forever war”. He suggested, “There’s no difference between the pitch they’re making here and the pitch they made on Iraq,” in reference to America’s 2003 invasion of the country.

His comments highlight the deepening divisions within the MAGA movement and come after Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene went against Trump by defending Tucker Carlson, who has also disagreed with the president over Iran.

Bannon made the comments at a meeting with reporters organised by the Christian Science Monitor.

“If [Trump] decides to use combat operations, he will explain it to the American people and not be hectored and lectured by Bibi Netanyahu,” Bannon said.

“Having the gall to come on ABC News and lecture the MAGA movement: ‘Do you want America first or America dead?’ That is inappropriate for any foreign leader to tell us, particularly somebody that’s dependent upon the United States.”

On Wednesday, Trump was asked by a reporter if the US was moving closer to striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump said in response: “I may do it, I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do. I can tell you this – Iran’s got a lot of trouble.”

indy100 has contacted Fox News for comment.

