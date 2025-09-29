It’s official: Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

After months of speculation that saw names like Taylor Swift and Adele tossed into the ring, the NFL and the 'Tití Me Preguntó' singer announced the news on social media.

Unsurprisingly, fans are ecstatic.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican star, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, said in a statement.

"It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

The NFL’s official X/Twitter account confirmed the announcement too, sharing a teaser of what’s to come.

Fans flocked to social media to celebrate the announcement, with many highlighting that the moment was about far more than music.

"What makes this moment so powerful is that it’s not just about one artist making it to the Super Bowl stage; it’s about everything and everyone he represents," one fan penned. "When Bad Bunny says it’s for his people, his culture, and his history, you feel the weight of that."

Another reiterated: "This is bigger than music, it’s representation America pretends it doesn’t need."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Chills. Straight up chills. Bad Bunny turning the Super Bowl halftime show into a celebration for the whole community is the win before the win."

The Super Bowl 2026 will take place on 8 February in Santa Clara, California.

