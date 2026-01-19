Bad Bunny seems to send message after MAGA backlash to Super Bowl half-time show

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny seems to be sending a pointed message after the MAGA backlash to his much-anticipated Super Bowl LX halftime performance in February.

After conservative commentators and right-wing figures slammed the NFL’s choice, some calling it a “middle finger to MAGA,” Bad Bunny leaned into the controversy during public appearances, even joking that Americans had “four months to learn Spanish” before the show.

The singer has now released an official teaser in which he proclaims "The world will dance," dancing with different people from all walks of life to his music, with fans branding it the perfect response to the division caused by Trump supporters.

