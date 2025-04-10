Donald Trump advising people that it was a “great time to buy” stocks right before announcing a 90-day pause on global tariffs has prompted an investigation of “insider trading”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted in an apparent attempt to quell people’s fears over markets around the world crashing due to his “liberation day” tariffs due to be imposed on most countries around the world.

“BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Minutes later, he said in a follow-up post: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT”

His post came as trillions of dollars had been knocked off the stock market over the preceding week, and crucially, just hours before Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs (bar China), seeing a surge in the stock market.

Trump’s recent actions have sparked an investigation into insider trading by the Trump administration, initiated by Democrats in Congress.

On X/Twitter, people voiced their opinions on Trump’s announcements.

“It’s obvious that people were tipped off about Trump’s announcement and made a killing off it. Crimes are being committed in broad daylight,” one person wrote along with an image that they suggest shows a huge spike in the amount of stock purchased minutes before Trump’s pause announcement.

Another claimed: “The tell was that Trump posted it was a good time to buy this am. He needed a few days for friends and fam to get their money in place, bet they made a killing in all this chaos. Such manipulations used to be considered a crime in USA.”

Someone else wrote: “9:37am – ‘THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT’.

“1:18pm – ‘I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately’.

“The best insider trading of all time shared with the whole world!”

In a video posted on X/Twitter, Senator Adam Schiff explained he and the Democrats were writing to the White House to demand answers, despite, he said, being “fully cognisant of the fact that the White House is probably the last place to be forthcoming about this”.

Schiff added: “We in Congress need to do more than demand answers. We need to do the oversight necessary to get those answers.”

Schiff said they’d had “so many whistleblowers” come forward already with information about alleged corruption in the Trump administration. He vowed to get to the bottom of whether people were “profiting off the pain of the American people”.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

Why not read…

Elon Musk calls Trump advisor a 'moron' in latest feud

Fears iPhone prices will go up due to tariffs as customers rush to buy

Elon Musk's brother slams Donald Trump's tariffs in scathing post

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings



