Elon Musk calls Trump advisor a 'moron' in latest feud

The White House has downplayed a public feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, by insisting that "boys will be boys".

Navarro has supported President Trump's controversial trade tariffs announced last week, while Musk said on Sunday at a conference in Italy, appearing via live stream, that he hoped for the US and Europe to have a “very close, stronger partnership” and agree to a “zero-tariff” policy, as per ABC News.

Musk's comments come after Trump's trade tariffs were announced, where the European Union will face a 20 per cent general tariff.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (April 8), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off the escalating feud.

“No, look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs. Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue,” she said.

"And you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history."

The White House's comment comes after Musk called Navarro a "moron" after the economist called Musk as a “car assembler,” as he claimed Tesla vehicles needs parts made in countries like China, Japan and Taiwan to be manufactured.





"When it comes to tariffs and trade, we all understand in the White House - and the American people understand - that Elon is a car manufacturer, but he's not a car manufacturer. He's a car assembler," Navarro said on CNBC.

This remark didn't go down well with Musk as the billionaire took to his platform X, formerly Twitter to give a scathing response.

"Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false," he wrote.

Then in a follow-up, Musk post added: "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks."

