Trump refers to soldiers as ‘walls of flesh and blood’ in Veterans Day speech

Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Wednesday by making comments during a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day where he referred to soldiers as “walls of flesh and blood”.

The president was speaking during the ceremony at the tomb of an unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump spoke about the soldiers who had made up a "mighty wall of flesh and blood”.

"On Veterans Day we honour those who have worn the uniform, who have worn the battle,, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years."

Trump also used the speech to hit out at people who might "hurt or damage our country with bad, foolish, horrible ideology."

The comments sparked criticism on social media.

Brian J. Karem wrote: "His lack of empathy is disturbing."

"wtf is he doing bro," another said.

"Wtf...a "wall of flesh?"

"He disrespects them even on Veteran's Day," another said.

Meanwhile, a US soldier yelled at Pete Hegseth and his entourage after they laughed outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier day after surviving an impeachment vote .

11 November marks Veterans Day (or Armistice Day) – a day to honour the sacrifice made by those who have served, fought and died in wars.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.