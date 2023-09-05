Jordan Peterson accused of stealing rat speech from James Bond movie

Jordan Peterson has left the internet baffled after seemingly reciting a speech from a James Bond film as though it were historical fact.

The controversial commentator appeared on This Weekend Past, where he explained the 'Rat King' theory, after host, Theo Von, revealed it was his nickname.

"I don't know if people ever did this, but imagine your village is full of rats. So you go catch 10 rats and throw them in a pit... soon there is one rat because he gets all the other rats, he's a champ", he said.

However, James Bond fans noticed that it was awfully similar to a speech from the villain in Skyfall. Awkward.

