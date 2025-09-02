Trump critics are noticing one tiny detail in his ‘desperate’ Truth Social meme

As US president Donald Trump faces speculation over his health and continued pressure over the Epstein files, the 79-year-old convicted felon has tapped back into the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory by sharing a cryptic post on Truth Social claiming “the world will soon understand” and that “nothing can stop what is coming”.

Ironically, many social media users don’t understand what is supposed to be “coming”, other than it being a meme connected to the unfounded conspiracy theory that Trump is at war with Satan-worshipping paedophiles in America’s elite.

The image, shared by Twitter/X user Flopop on Saturday, depicts Trump with his arms facing upwards, looking up to the sky as he stands behind Earth which has a fiery ring around its circumference.

In his left hand, he has the text ‘Q+’ – ‘Q’ being the alias for the leader of the far-right movement.

But as the president’s critics focus on the dark bruise on his right hand, and his lack of public appearances this weekend, prompted many social media users to claim he was “dead” (until he was pictured leaving the White House for some golf), Trump bringing up QAnon again has been branded “desperate”:

Republicans Against Trump described the post as “unhinged”:

While another Twitter/X user claimed Trump only shares QAnon posts “when [he] is facing his darkest demons” and that he is not in “good health”:

And of course, California governor Gavin Newsom, who has been mimicking Trump’s social media posts and communication style in recent weeks, shared his own take on the meme too:

Both the White House and Trump’s doctor have insisted the president is in “excellent health”.

