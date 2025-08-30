Speculation continues to circulate online over the health of US president Donald Trump - what with dark bruising being spotted on his hand earlier this week and the convicted felon having no public appearances this weekend - and now vice president JD Vance has talked about his readiness to take on the top job should a “terrible tragedy” occur.

In an interview with USA Today on Wednesday, the man who is “a heartbeat away from the presidency” praised the “good on-the-job training” he’s received over the past 200 days as he was asked about his readiness to become president if required.

He added: “I’ll also say that the president in incredibly good health, he’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think that we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, he is the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.

“Yes, things can always happen. Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there is a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Except, social media users were quick to question the “training” Vance has received as VP, given he has already been on several vacations during his time in office:

“He’s been on a perpetual vacation,” joked one Twitter/X user:





Another claimed he’s been on vacation for “half” of those 200 days:

And a few wondered exactly how many vacations he’s had already:

Quite a lot.

Vance’s prolific holidaying has so far included a break in the Cotswolds, kayaking in Ohio, a trip to Greenland and a family visit to Disneyland – despite previously branding Disney “woke” and claiming it has “declared war on American’s children”.

