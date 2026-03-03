Yet another musician has slammed the White House and the Trump administration for using their music without permission in a “disgusting and inhumane” TikTok.

Donald Trump’s administration has a history of using music without the artists’ consent in the controversial social media posts, with artists such as SZA , Sabrina Carpenter and Jess Glyne hitting out at their art being used to promote the administration’s agenda.

Now, musician Kesha has joined them after her track 'Blow' was used in a 10 February White House TikTok showing videos of fighter jets bombing a ship. The video was captioned, “Lethality”.

In a statement, Kesha shared: “It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war.

“Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

She concluded the post by urging people not to let the government distract from Trump being in the Epstein files.

In a follow-up post, Kesha wrote: “Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse.”

White House Director of Communications, Steven Cheung, appeared to take great satisfaction in Kesha posting about it. He responded to her post, writing: “All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re b**ching about.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Elsewhere, people praised Kesha for standing against the administration.

“I appreciate every artist that pushes back,” someone wrote.

Another said: “‘Love always trumps hate’ is so fire when talking about the white house lmao.”

Someone else added: “exactly mother !!!!!!!!”

One person said: “It really is that easy btw.”

“ALWAYS STANDING UP FOR WHAT'S RIGHT AND THAT'S WHY I LOVE YOU,” wrote another.

