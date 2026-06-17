'Confused' Donald Trump appears to wander off in wrong direction at G7 summit

A 'confused' Donald Trump appeared to wander off in the wrong direction while attending the G7 summit in France.

Footage appears to show Trump walking to his right after posing for a picture, while the other politicians in attendance stayed where they were. French president Emmanuel Macron then appeared to direct him back in the right direction.

Social media were quick to comment on the clip, with the Democrat’s Headquarters account writing: “A confused Trump wanders off in the wrong direction and has to be guided back in front of G7 world leaders.”

“It’s elder abuse at this point,” said commentator JoJoFromJerz, real name Jo Carducci.









Commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “Trump has no idea where he is or what’s going on. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW!!!”









“He’s like a f***ing toddler,” another commented.









“‘Who’s babysitting today? Macron? You’re up!’” another joked.









Trump and other members of the forum are meeting in Évian-les-Bains this week to discuss the wars in Iran and Ukraine, alongside other major international issues from the global economy to AI.

France's Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Britain's Sir Keir Starmer and Canada’s Mark Carney make up the leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

During the summit, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging Russia to make a peace deal and end the conflict.

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