Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump is well and truly over, after he hit out at the ‘One big, beautiful bill’ in a scathing post.

The really surprising thing? People can’t believe they’re agreeing with him for a change.

Musk took to Twitter/X and blasted the legislation as an “outrageous, pork-filled, disgusting abomination”.

The massive domestic legislation bill that includes extending the 2017 tax cuts Trump signed, beefed up spending at the U.S.-Mexico border and oil drilling as well as massive changes to the social safety net in the United States.

Hitting out at the bill, Musk wrote: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”









Musk also pledged he would challenge any Republicans who voted for the bill.

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he said.

The post has prompted a major reaction from Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back on Musk’s criticism.

“It’s very disappointing,” Johnson told reporters. “With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Most surprisingly, perhaps, people on social media have found themselves agreeing with Musk for the first time politically.









Rep. Jan Schakowsky posted: "Elon Musk and I finally agree on something: Republicans' budget bill IS a 'disgusting abomination.'

"It's a massive handout for billionaires at the expense of working-class people and guts health care from millions of Americans.

"Republicans should be ashamed of themselves."

