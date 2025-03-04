Billionaire Elon Musk was depicted holding a swastika while a Donald Trump caricature “squashed” Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a parade in Germany.

Residents of Düsseldorf in Germany made their thoughts on US president Trump and his sidekick Musk apparent with a series of floats depicting the two men as caricatures of their most controversial moments.

The floats were paraded as part of Germany’s Rosenmontag (Rose Monday) parade in Düsseldorf – an annual carnival event on Shrove Monday before Ash Wednesday, attracting thousands of people.

Billionaire Musk wore a diaper with a logo of the German far-right political group Alternative for Germany (AfD) printed on the front.

Musk also held an American flag that was the shape of a swastika and wore a bicorne hat with “Napo-Elon” written on the front. As droll dripped from his mouth, in his other hand he held a red X/Twitter branded megaphone with poo coming out of it.

Getty Images

Next to Musk, a nurse with a straightjacket could be seen trying to catch him.

Getty Images

In reference to the ongoing tension between Trump and the Ukrainian president, Zelenskyy, over Russia’s illegal war, one float depicted Trump and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, shaking hands and squashing Zelenskyy between them.

Getty Images

Other targets included AfD co-leader Alice Weidel, who was depicted as a witch giving young voters a swastika-shaped pretzel.

The provocative works were created by German sculptor and illustrator, Jacques Tilly, who told Visit Dueseldorf : “When our order is threatened, we build floats with strong opinions all the more.”

It comes not long after it was revealed Musk and Weidel’s X/Twitter chat was being investigated by the German parliament and after Trump’s infamously “appalling” meeting with Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings