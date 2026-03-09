Trump sparks outrage for golfing during Iran-US war

Donald Trump has sparked fresh outrage after golfing while the Iran war rages on.

Trump launched America into a highly controversial war with Iran on February 28, launching strikes on the country alongside Israel.

Of course, the amount of time the president spends on the golf course has long been a controversial topic.

Trump has “golfed 98 days out of 414 days since returning to office (23.7 percent of the presidency spent golfing)”, according to the tracking website Donald Trump Golf Tracker .

However, with footage and photos emerging on Sunday (March 8) of Trump playing at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, the timing of this particular golf outing has come in for strong criticism on social media.

Among the critics to hit out at Trump golfing during the Iran conflict, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote “A 7th American soldier is now dead,” before adding: “But don’t worry, Donald Trump is golfing.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote: "America is at war, TSA agents aren’t being paid and this guy is playing golf.

"Why are House Republicans continuing to support this train wreck?

"Sycophants."

The Black list founder Franklin Leonard wrote: "Imagine if Obama had stopped off to play some pickup ball while launching a war on Iran."

Commentator and Trump critic JoJoFromJerz wrote: "Our bases are being bombed.

"Our embassies are under attack.

"Thousands of Americans are stranded.

"Innocent Iranians are being murdered, including hundreds of children.

"We’re spending a billion dollars a day to wage an illegal war which has resulted in the deaths of 6 US soldiers & injuries to countless others.

"And where is Donald Trump?

"He’s golfing.



"Golfing."











Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.