Even Fox News hosts are dumbfounded by Trump's latest move

Even Fox News hosts were left baffled by Donald Trump ’s decision to refuse to sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill at the very last minute.

On Wednesday (24 June), US president Trump was due to sign a much-touted bipartisan housing bill that would see housing become more affordable. A mid-day signing ceremony had been scheduled, and it was something being touted and praised by press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, who called it “ one of the most significant pieces of housing affordability legislation in American history ” and said the “historic bill signing is another promise made, promise kept”.

But, it seems Trump was not, in fact, willing to keep his promise as he blindsided everyone by abruptly cancelling the ceremony and refusing to sign the bill. Instead, Trump is attempting to use the bill as leverage to pass an act that would see an overhaul of election legislation that many people believe will cause voter suppression.

Even Fox News hosts were confused by the decision to pass a bill that has rare bipartisan support.

“This housing bill, it was bipartisan, and it was seen as a way that was going to help out, potentially, young homebuyers who can’t afford it right now. Do you think there’s any political risk here in cancelling this ceremony just at the behest of the SAVE America Act? This is something everybody wanted,” one co-host questioned.

“I mean, potentially,” another responded .

Responding to a clip online, one person wrote: “When you've lost Fox News....”

Another pointed out: “Trump is such a narcissist, why is he so obsessed over the SAVE act that he won’t sign bipartisan legislation?

“This also is just a bad look for him too, I don’t know what his advisors are telling him but they’re clearly not telling him how bad he’s polling.”

Someone else argued: “If the last 16 months weren't proof enough, the President's refusal to sign a transformative housing bill that would lower costs for families shows he doesn't give a damn about helping working people.”

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