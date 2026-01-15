US president Donald Trump ’s popularity has collapsed among Gen Z after the demographic helped him to get elected.

Thanks to activists such as Charlie Kirk and his conservative student organisation Turning Point USA galvanising support among the group who emerged to be a key contributor towards Trump being re-elected in the 2024 presidential election, polling experts say that the president’s approval has since “fallen off a cliff” with Gen Z – those born between 1997 and 2012.

Harry Enten, chief data analyst at CNN, revealed: “[Trump] has just fallen off a cliff when it comes to Generation Z. Donald Trump’s net approval in February of 2025 was at +10 points.

He continued: “That is a drop of 42 points to -32 points on a net approval rating amongst Generation Z. My goodness gracious. This, as I said, is a very swingy group and it has swung very much away from Donald John Trump.”

Enten noted that there has been a shift towards the Democrats generally among the overall electorate, but the swing is most keenly observed among Gen Z.

“That was, in fact, the largest shift – considerably more so than any other group,” Enten explained. “Yes, there was a shift in the overall electorate, but this, more than double the shift that we saw among the electorate at large, toward the Democratic Party.”

On social media, plenty of people had thoughts.

“So many Gen Zers sold out everyone’s future because podcasters and TikTok edits told them to,” someone claimed.

One person wrote: “Every time there is a post like this it just makes me extremely pissed off. To realize now when it’s way too late, ok it’s too bad you weren’t paying attention during the actual election that could have prevented this.”

