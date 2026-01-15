Donald Trump accused of 'snoozing on the job again' in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump was accused of sleeping again during a White House event focused on a bipartisan bill to let whole and 2 per cent milk return to school lunches.

Video from the signing shows the 79-year-old briefly closing his eyes as advisers, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, spoke about the dairy legislation.

Trump even claimed milk helped him “ace” cognitive tests, but critics pounced on the footage online, questioning his alertness and fitness for office. Supporters say he was simply blinking or relaxing, not napping.

