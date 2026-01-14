Donald Trump mocks Biden's cough to awkwardly silent room

Donald Trump made an already awkward moment even more uncomfortable after mocking Joe Biden’s cough during a speech, drawing muted reactions from the room.

The president launched into an imitation of former president Biden mid-remarks, seemingly expecting laughs that never really came.

What made the comments land particularly badly was the context: Biden has recently spoken publicly about his cancer diagnosis, prompting sympathy across the political spectrum.

Social media users were quick to call the moment tasteless, noting the silence that followed Trump’s jab. Critics said the joke crossed a line, turning a serious health issue into a cheap punchline, and leaving the audience visibly unsure how to respond.

