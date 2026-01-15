Trump gets petty with reporter over Greenland: 'You don't know what I'm going to do'

President Donald Trump appeared unusually snippy during a press exchange this week when a reporter pressed him on his outspoken push for the United States to acquire Greenland, including whether force might be involved.

When asked if he was prepared to use military power on the NATO-aligned Arctic territory, Trump snapped back that the reporter “doesn’t know what I’m going to do” and suggested her network was equally ignorant.

The tense moment reflects broader diplomatic strain, as Denmark and Greenland insist the island isn’t for sale while Trump doubles down on its strategic importance.

