Trump has milk explained to him by a first grader: 'I didn't know that'

At a Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act signing in the Oval Office on 14 January, President Donald Trump received an unexpected lesson from a young student.

As Trump touted the new law allowing whole and 2 per cent milk back into school lunches, a first grader stepped up to explain how milk is produced, prompting the president to reply with genuine surprise: “I didn’t know that.”

The surreal moment, involving dairy farmers, lawmakers and Cabinet officials, quickly made the rounds online, with critics mocking Trump’s reaction and supporters calling it a wholesome exchange.

