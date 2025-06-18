Trump's comments about Iran from 2011 have aged like milk

Donald Trump's old comments about Iran have resurfaced amid the country's ongoing conflict with Israel, and it's fair to say the remarks haven't aged too well...

In the 14-year-old clip from 2011, Trump ripped into the then-president Barack Obama, calling him "weak and ineffective" along with accusing him of attempting to start a war in Iran in order to get reelected in the 2012 presidential election.

"Our President will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and ineffective," said Trump, back on November 16, 2011, about President Obama.

"So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected, and as sure as you're sitting there, is to start a war with Iran. Now I'm more militant and more militaristic than the president, I believe in strength, but to start a war in order to get elected, and I believe that's going to happen, would be an outrage."

Since the clip was shared, Trump himself, now in his second term as president, is wading into the conflict between Israel and Iran as he called for Tehran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!", sparking speculation about possible future US military involvement.

Then, taking to his platform Truth Social on Tuesday (June 17), he declared to have "complete and total control of the skies over Iran" and in a follow-up added that the US will not kill "easy target" Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "at least not for now."

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA," he wrote.

In another post, the commander-in-chief continued, "We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Social media users soon pointed out just how badly this clip has aged.

Grassroots political organisation Really Good American declared how the clip has "aged like gas station sushi."

"Ooooof," one person simply wrote.

While a person summed it up with this GIF.





"Thoughts @realDonaldTrump@WhiteHouse," someone else added, directly mentioning Trump and the White House.

Meanwhile, another of Trump's old comments about US involvement in the Middle East has been circulating - this time a tweet from 2019 where he declared "GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE....."

Six years ago, he wrote on Twitter (October 9): "The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East.

"Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE....."

Trump went on in a follow-up post, "....IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE! Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

People are now engaging with the post to remind the president of his previous views.

"Hope he remembers," one said.





"I'm from the year 2025, wondering where this President went??" another person asked.

