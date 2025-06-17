People think Fox News added fake cheering to Trump parade after viral TikTok

People think Fox added fake cheering to its broadcast of Donald Trump ’s controversial military parade after a comparison went viral on TikTok.

On Saturday (14 June), Trump hosted the largest US military parade in decades in Washington D.C. – an occasion which marked 250 years of the US Army and fell on the president’s 79th birthday.

The parade, which cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million (£18.4m to £33.1m), coincided with mass organised “No Kings” protests around the country against Trump and his administration.

While the protests were attended by more than 4 million people, the White House communications director Steven Cheung claimed 250,000 “patriots” attended the military parade.

And even that figure has been disputed, with estimates suggesting far fewer than 250,000 in attendance.

On TikTok, a clip has gone viral after comparing the Fox 5 and PBS News coverage of the same outdoor event. It appeared to show a moment just before Trump delivered a speech, with a stark difference in the reception the president received.

In the PBS News broadcast, there was relative silence from the crowd. Meanwhile, the Fox 5 feed appeared to suggest there were rapturous cheers from the audience before quickly fading out.

@photomusi Couldn’t even cut the “cheering” off to make it sound realistic haha #trump#militaryparade#speech

A Fox News spokesperson told indy100: “During the President’s remarks and in the time after, FOX News Channel used the network pool feed which is where the singing of Happy Birthday could be heard while FOX Nation was taking the America250 feed where it could not be heard. This is a blatantly false smear and nothing was altered whatsoever.”

The clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times on TikTok, with viewers in the comments giving their thoughts.

One person wrote: “lol the cheering just immediately gets lowered.”

Another said: “As an audio engineer, that’s an indoor crowd.”

Someone else argued: “This is why Fox is considered entertainment and not news.”

“This is so weird! What in the North Korea is going on?” one person asked.

The video also made it onto X/Twitter with the caption: “Quite the difference, wouldn’t you say?”

One person wrote: “Tell me about ‘fake news’ again?”

Someone else argued: “Should have been a laugh track.”

Why not read…

Musk makes bizarre gaming reference to Trump amid 'no kings' protests

Trump roasted for 'underwhelming' military parade - all the biggest reactions

Which celebrities attended or supported the 'No Kings' mass protests against Trump?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon