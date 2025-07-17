Elon Musk has already highlighted an embarrassing contradiction in Trump's Truth Social rant about the Epstein files.

Now, the former DOGE lead and ex-Trump ally is calling out the president's tactics on the current fallout.

Taking to his platform X, Musk - who previously accused Trump of being one of the names in Epstein files in a since-deleted post - responded to a post claiming Trump "indicated" he would release the documents.

The post went on to say the team "hyped" but ultimately "fumbled" the release, and now the president is "blaming the Democrats and insulting his supporters for the consequences of his actions."

(For context, there have been calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be fired as she told Fox News in February that Epstein’s “client list” was on her desk to review, only for a Department of Justice memo leaked this month to claim there was no such list after all. But amid these calls, Trump has defended Bondi over her inconsistencies.)

In response to the post, Musk shared his opinion on what tactics Trump and his administration are utilising on the issue, which continues to divide the MAGA base.

"The old:

Admit nothing Deny everything Make counterclaims

"But it won’t work this time," the SpaceX and Tesla CEO stated.

It's not the first time Musk has called out the president, as last week he previously requested him to "Just release the Epstein files as promised" in response to Trump's Truth Social rant.

"He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein," Musk noted.

Looks like Trump and Musk's bromance isn't rekindling anytime soon...

Elsewhere, Elon Musk points out awkward contradiction in Trump’s Epstein rant, and Trump's latest comments on Epstein Files have everyone asking same question about MAGA.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.