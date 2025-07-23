Marjorie Taylor Greene, a previously staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has told that she receives the highest number of calls to her office on the topic of releasing the Epstein files and that people 'don't want things covered up'.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been given the order by Trump to unseal the grand jury transcripts in Epstein's criminal case, however people aren't happy as this would only be a small peak into the full details of the case.

Writing on social media MTG said: “Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steal dinner and will accept nothing else.”

