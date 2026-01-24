Karoline Leavitt tried to suggest a reporter was lying about what Donald Trump said in his lengthy Davos speech but the internet keeps receipts.

On Wednesday (21 January), US president Trump joined many other world leaders in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum , where he gave a meandering, more than 1-hour-long, speech.

During the address, Trump sang his own praises, claimed that NATO has never given the US anything, and even suggested that Switzerland would be speaking German if it weren’t for the US in the war, which they already do.

At times, the topic shifted to Greenland – an autonomous Arctic island belonging to Denmark – which Trump has made no secret of wanting the US to own.

On X/Twitter, a journalist (among many other people) pointed out that Trump mistakenly referred to Greenland as Iceland on a number of occasions in his talk.

In response, White House press secretary Leavitt falsely suggested that the journalist was the one getting it wrong.

Leavitt wrote: “No he didn’t, Libby [sic]. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is.

“You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”

But, unfortunately for Leavitt, unlike some people, the camera doesn’t lie.

“It's on f**king video... Holy s**t, it's like you wake up each day on purpose to lie,” someone posted along with the evidence.

Another said: “We're living in a MAGA-induced Orwellian hellscape where the press secretary is shamelessly lying over the dumbest s**t imaginable.

“Not a clever lie, not a lie with room to breathe, just the dumbest s**t imaginable.”

Someone else suggested: “Before you lie next time, make sure the video disproving your lie hasn’t already been seen by half the world.”

One person asked: “WE WATCHED THE VIDEO. WE HAVE EARS. HE SAID ICELAND FOUR TIMES. WHY ARE YOU LYING?”

Another called hers the “most embarrassing job in America”.

