Donald Trump gives his weirdest brag yet - about a paper clip

Donald Trump may have just delivered his weirdest brag yet — against a paper clip.

At a rambling press conference marking one year since his return to the White House, the 79-year-old president pulled a large binder clip off his “365 Wins in 365 Days” stack of accomplishments, joking it “could’ve taken my finger off” before insisting he wouldn’t have shown the pain.

Then, in a moment that quickly went viral, he threw the clip to the floor mid-speech as reporters looked on.

The bizarre clip moment, complete with loud snapping noises and a boast about his country being “the hottest in the world,” overshadowed much of his attempt to showcase his record.

