Jon Stewart accuses Trump administration of lying about shooting of Alex Pretti

Comedian and The Daily Show host Jon Stewart criticised the Trump administration’s handling of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents, accusing officials of misleading the public about what happened.

Stewart’s monologue highlighted video evidence that appears to contradict early government claims, including attempts to portray Pretti as a threat or “domestic terrorist,” and called out the shifting narratives from senior officials.

Stewart delivered one of his sharpest critiques when he told viewers, “Imagine how they lie when there’s no evidence to contradict them.”

Stewart accused the administration of lying when clear footage shows a different account of events, stressing the danger of dismissing evidence the public can “see with their own eyes.”

