Donald Trump says Elon Musk won’t be briefed on one key strategy plan

Donald Trump has denied claims that Elon Musk was scheduled to receive a Pentagon briefing on Friday about the military’s strategy for a potential conflict with China.

The claims were published in a New York Times report and two unnamed US officials were cited, claiming that the briefing which Musk would allegedly attend would consist of 20 to 30 slides outlining how the US would engage in conflict with China.

However Trump shared a post on Truth Social on Thursday (20 March) and said, “China will not even be mentioned or discussed” during the Pentagon meeting, adding that the report was “ridiculous” and “untrue”.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth shared a similar sentiment on X. He confirmed that the Tesla CEO would visit the Pentagon, but claimed that it was “fake news” that Musk would see any top-secret military plans.

Instead, the meeting would focus on “innovation, efficiencies, and smarter production”.

A US official, who spoke to the New York Times on the condition of anonymity, claimed that senior military officials would attend the briefing for Musk at the Pentagon which would include an overview of different topics, including China.

Elon Musk is Donald Trump's close ally Getty

Musk has become a very close ally to Trump after spending $277m on his campaign. Although the billionaire entrepreneur says he merely provides “tech support” for the Trump administration his role as an advisor and the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has already raised eyebrows. If Musk was given access to a closely guarded military plan, it would signify a significant shift in his role as a Trump advisor.

It would also prompt further concern about conflicts of interest for Musk, who as the head of Tesla and SpaceC, has business interests in China and with the Pentagon.

So far, the X owner has been at the forefront of efforts to reduce US government spending which has led to the termination of jobs.

The Times highlighted that Musk may need access to sensitive military strategies to ensure that suggested budget cuts do not inadvertently impact essential weapons systems essential to the Pentagon’s defence plans, especially concerning a potential war with China.

The White house has said in the past that Musk will recuse himself if any conflicts of interests arise between his businesses and his role with the US government.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the Times: “The Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary Hegseth and is just visiting.”

