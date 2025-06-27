He’s previously branded himself a ‘king’ - sparking ‘No Kings’ protests across the country earlier this month - but US president Donald Trump was put in his place by a queen this week when people online claimed that Queen Máxima appeared to mock the Republican’s unusual way of speaking.

But who is Queen Máxima, exactly?

Born in Argentina as Máxima Zorreguieta, she’s married to the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander. She’s been vocal in calling for “equal opportunities” for immigrants, which is obviously a different stance to that of Trump and his administration, which is carrying out mass deportations.

And on Tuesday, with the latest NATO summit taking place in The Hague, the monarchs invited political leaders to dinner at Huis ten Bosch Palace, which is when commentators claim Queen Maxima appeared to mimic Trump’s speech patterns.

If it was indeed intentional, then the Queen joins the likes of French president Emmanuel Macron in ridiculing Trump’s mannerisms, with the latter known for poking fun at his US counterpart’s rigorous handshakes.

Naturally, the Potus’ critics have delighted in Queen Máxima’s apparent mimicking of Trump:

Singer-songwriter Ricky Davila branded the clip “hilariously good”:

Another Twitter/X user declared Máxima was a “true queen”:

Fans of the US president, however, have clapped back at the ridicule, insisting that the monarch was “translating ‘thank you’” and accusing Máxima of having “no class”.

Trump is yet to comment on the viral moment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.