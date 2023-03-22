DeSantis shades Trump by revealing what he would have done different with Covid

Tension between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump is heating up.

For months, Trump has taken several public swings at DeSantis as the two are expected to be the Republican frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election - though DeSantis has not announced a formal campaign yet.

While Trump has been sizing himself up against the Florida governor, DeSantis hasn’t said too much about Trump, choosing to address his own successes independently from the former president.

However, in an interview with Piers Morgan for Piers Morgan Uncensored, it seems DeSantis has taken some subtle digs at Trump.

In several previews of the interview, posted to Twitter, DeSantis can be seen and heard commenting on some Trump controversies, including the recent indictment and his handling of Covid.

“Obviously the approach to Covid was different,” DeSantis said after being asked what the main differences between himself and Trump were.

In the past, Trump criticised DeSantis’ handling of Covid, claiming the Florida governor was quick to lockdown businesses.

DeSantis returned the favor saying, “I would have fired someone like Facui.”

He went on to explain his leadership style would differ from Trump's because he wouldn’t allow “daily drama.”

“I get personnel in the government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda. if you bring your own agenda in, you’re gone we’re just not going to have that. So the way we run the government, I think, is no daily drama, focus on the big picture, and put points on the board,” DeSantis said.

Although he did not mention Trump directly, DeSantis’ comments seem to be alluding to the consistent drama that occurred under the Trump administration.

However, DeSantis did directly address Trump’s famous nickname for him, “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“I don’t know how to spell ‘DeSanctimonious,’ I don’t really know what it means but I kind of like it,” DeSantis said laughing. “You can call me whatever you want just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida is put a lot of points on the board and really take the state to the next level.”

The full interview between Morgan and DeSantis will air on TalkTV Thursday night at 8 pm GMT.

