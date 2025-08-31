Stephen King is never afraid of calling out Donald Trump on social media, but his latest prediction might just hurt the ego of the president the most.

The author has been prolific since Trump took office for a second time, posting everything from AI-generated images of Trump as a taco, in reference to the 79-year-old getting the nickname ' Taco Trump' , to constantly posting jibes at the president.

Now, King has shared his thoughts on Trump’s legacy after he eventually leaves office – and considered how he’ll be remembered in history.

How will people talk about Trump in three decades’ time? According to King, even his supporters will deny they ever voted for him in the first place.

Speaking to The Times , King referenced baseball player Bobby Thomson’s iconic 1951 home run, which won the National League pennant for the New York Giants.

“There’s a story about the home run that was heard around the world,” King said. “There are … 10s of thousands of people who will say, ‘I saw [Thomson] hit that home run,’ and there were only, like, 5,000 people in the stands that day.

Getty Images

“So I think the opposite is true [with Trump]. Twenty or 30 years down the line, when I’ll be dead and you’ll be old, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, I never voted for Trump.’”

Speaking about his readers, and considering how many of them may be Trump supporters, he added: “I’m aware of it. There’s never been, you know, an organised boycott.”

King said: “I feel I have an obligation to say what I think and be clear about it. It’s a question, like the song says, ‘Which side are you on?'"

