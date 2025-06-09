Stephen King weighs into Elon Musk vs Donald Trump feud with scathing post

It’s the biggest breakup of the summer, and the Elon Musk vs Donald Trump feud has had people completely gripped online.

However, one of their biggest critics, Stephen King, just put the whole thing into perspective with a single scathing post.

The feud between Musk and Trump has become the biggest news story anywhere in the world over recent days, starting when Musk called his signature tax and spending legislation – the so-called “big, beautiful bill” – a “disgusting abomination,” urging senators to “kill” it.

Trump attempted to shrug off the comments, calling him a “man who has lost his mind” and then telling Fox News: “Elon has totally lost it.”

Musk later claimed that Trump would have lost last year’s election without him, alleged the files on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are being withheld because they mention the president, and called for his impeachment.

It's become the biggest talking point in US politics, but Hawking was quick to remind everyone what they're really witnessing.









“Couple of billionaires having a hissy little catfight. Who gives a s***? The world actually has problems,” the author wrote on Twitter/X.

King is a long standing critic of Musk and Trump. Back in February, he once again made his feelings about Trump known by sharing a savage joke about his cabinet .

This article was originally published 7 June 2025

