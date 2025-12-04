Lily Allen releases butt plug–shaped merch inspired by a song from 'West End Girl'

Lily Allen is making light (and profit) off her heartbreak, chronicled in her latest album, West End Girl, by selling butt plug USB merch inspired by her song 'P**** Palace'.

The singer has dropped the merch on her website and took to social media to post a smiley snap of herself holding the product.

It is in reference to a line from her song 'P**** Palace', where she sings, "Duane Reade bag with the handles tied/ Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside/Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f***ing broken/ How'd I get caught up in your double life?"

Her critically acclaimed album, released in October, details the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

What does it say on her website?

The West End Girl USB is in the shape of a butt plug and is a polka dot blue and white — a pattern fans will have seen before on Allen’s sky blue painted puffer jacket on the album’s cover art.

In the description, it reads, "Polka dot USB drive containing West End Girl MP3s.

"Note: This product is a novelty USB device intended for data storage only."

Lily Allen website

For those interested in purchasing, they are available for sale on Allen's official website for £24.99 and can be pre-ordered now. They are set to be released on January 30, 2026.

How have the fans reacted?

Since Allen announced this product drop, fans have shared their enthusiasm for the album-inspired merchandise - so much so that there was even a queue to enter the singer's website to preorder one.

One person wrote, "babe, wake up the new Lily Allen-branded butt plugs dropped."

"Everything about the West End Girl album campaign has been a 10/10," a second person said.





A third person posted, "Screaming at the disclaimer on the Lily Allen butt plug shaped USB product page."

"The concept of there being a queue for a Lily Allen butt plug," a fourth person commented.









Someone else summarised, "2025, the year of the Harry Styles vibrator and the Lily Allen butt plug USB," referring to the As It Was singer's unisex lifestyle brand Pleasing, which released a new collection of sex toys back in July.

