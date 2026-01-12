Donald Trump rings alarm bells with latest Greenland comments

Video
Donald Trump sparked fresh global alarm after declaring the United States will secure control of Greenland “one way or the other,” escalating his controversial push on the Arctic territory.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he’d prefer a deal but warned that if the U.S. doesn’t act, Russia or China might, and he “won’t let that happen.”
His comments drew sharp criticism from Denmark and Greenland leaders, who insist the island’s future should be decided by its people, and warn that any attempt at takeover could strain NATO and international alliances.
