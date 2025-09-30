Donald Trump has been accused of ushering in an “authoritarian dictatorship” after issuing a threat if New York City elects a specific candidate as mayor.

The mayoral race for NYC is currently underway, with the election vote set to take place on 4 November. Among the candidates are Democratic politician Zohran Mamdani , Republican Curtis Sliwa, and independent and former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear which candidate he does not want to win the election, after a post on Truth Social, in which he appeared to issue a threat that he will withhold funding from the city if Democratic candidate Mamdani is elected.

“[Mamdani] is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

“He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?”

Critics have slammed his post and accused the president of operating “a full-blown authoritarian dictatorship”.

“No big deal just the president threatening to withhold federal funding if a state doesn’t vote for the candidate he wants,” one person pointed out.

Another wrote: “Trump says he will not give federal funding to NYC if Mamdani is elected. ‘Remember he needs the money from me... He won’t be getting any of it.’

“We’re now living in a full-blown authoritarian dictatorship. First of all, that’s not his money. And NY pays more to the federal government than it receives.”

Bernie Sanders wrote: “Trump wants to withhold money from New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins. Really?

“Because nothing says ‘law and order’ like the President extorting his own city if they don’t vote how he wants.”

Someone else said: “It’s actually wild at this point.”

Race frontrunner Mamdani has hit back at Trump’s threat by suggesting that he is going through the “stages of grief”.

“He knows that the message of my politics is one that is connecting with New Yorkers across the five boroughs – it’s a message of dignity in each and every person’s life ... [Trump’s] going through the many stages of grief. First, it’s denial that this could ever take place, now it’s acceptance.” Mamdani said.

