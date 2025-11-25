In a striking live-TV gaffe, CNN abruptly cut off its coverage of Donald Trump’s much-anticipated healthcare unveiling, to announce that the event had been postponed.

Anchor Jessica Dean, who was mid-interview with Yale health policy expert Zack Cooper, broke in with breaking news: “the White House has postponed its expected unveiling … It was expected to be unveiled today … but again, this is postponed.”

The reversal comes amid reported Republican backlash, sparking jokes online about the "concept of a plan".

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment

