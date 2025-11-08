Trump doesn’t want to hear you talk about this one key issue

The cost of groceries and food continues to be a thorn in the side for US president Donald Trump and his administration, as this week has seen the Republican challenged on his work delivering affordability for Americans ahead of Thanksgiving at the end of November.

Earlier this week, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to brag that Walmart’s Thanksgiving dinner for 2025 was “down 25% since under Sleepy/Crooked Joe Biden”.

Except, people pointed out that while this year’s dinner is cheaper, there are fewer items making up the 2025 meal, and the turkey is smaller than the one from 2024.

Nevertheless, Trump continued to push the 25 per cent reduction line to journalists at a dinner with Central Asian countries on Thursday.

“If you look at the 25 per cent reduction in cost of Thanksgiving between Biden and me, meaning this administration, that’s a tremendous number. It’s the biggest reduction in cost in the history of that… chart or whatever it is they do.

“They do a synopsis of everything. They cover every element of Thanksgiving meals – 25 per cent down – so I don’t want to hear about the affordability, because right now, we’re much less,” he said.

And social media users believe Trump’s comments about ‘not wanting to hear about affordability’ will become “the perfect quote for 1,000 Dem midterm ads”:

Author James Surowiecki tweeted: “Trump saying 'I don't want to hear about the affordability' will be a part of wonderful attack ads by Democratic congressional candidates next fall”:

“Spoken like a true billionaire,” commented senator Patty Murray:

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote: “The same guy who ‘doesn’t want to hear about affordability’ posted about his new marble bathroom 7 times last week”:

And media platform MeidasTouch said Trump’s comments “may just be the worst political messaging in history”:

And Trump certainly didn’t want to hear about affordability the next day, as when an NBC journalist asked the president about this while he was meeting with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, Trump responded by branding her network “fake news”.

It’s the latest thing Trump has taken issue with people saying, after he recently claimed that Seth Meyers' NBC talk show is “100% anti Trump” and “probably illegal”, and said criticism from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer about his trip to Asia was “almost treasonous”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.