It’s both ‘treasonous’ and ‘illegal’ to criticise Trump now – apparently

In the latest instance of US president Donald Trump seemingly being unable to handle criticism of him or his administration, the Republican has taken aim at late-night talk show host Seth Meyers and claimed his “100 per cent anti-Trump” content is “probably illegal”.

Trump’s dislike of Meyers is well-documented, as he celebrated the (temporary) decision to take Jimmy Kimmel Live off air by saying “that leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC” – with Stephen Colbert’s show cancelled by CBS in July.

Now, in a Truth Social post shared on Saturday, Trump wrote: “Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.

“I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.

“Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

The reference to catapults on aircraft carriers concerns Meyers taking a swipe at Trump’s thoughts on the subject on his show on Friday.

In the ‘Closer Look’ segment, the broadcaster joking that the “guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote”, the Looney Tunes cartoon character.

“Trump thinks he knows more about aviation than everyone else because he dances like one of those guys that holds the signalling sticks on the runway,” he added.

Trump’s latest tantrum has since been criticised by Twitter/X users, with Connecticut senator Chris Murphy writing that the president “believes he – not the people – decides the law”:

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh branded Trump “the biggest crybaby … in all of human history”:

And MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski gave the president the nickname “Dicktator Donnie”:

The president’s post comes just days after he suggested it was “almost treasonous” for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to describe the president’s recent trip to Asia as a “total dud”.

“Worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars, and [Senate Democratic leader] Chuck Schumer said trip was ‘a total dud’, even though he knows it was a spectacular success. Words like that are almost treasonous,” he fumed.

While Meyers has not yet responded to Trump’s Truth Social post, Friday’s edition of ‘A Closer Look’ also saw the comedian comment on the convicted felon’s remarks about treason.

He said sarcastically: “Seriously, stop being mean to Donald Trump. Sure, there’s a government shutdown here at home, millions of children are about to lose food assistance, military families are struggling, beef prices are soaring, farmers are getting crushed, but do you see how hard he’s working?

“Do you know how out of breath he was after dancing for that long?

“The point is, Trump thinks if you say something mean about him, that’s treason, which is why on this show, I only do constructive criticism… which I’m being told is also treason.”

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.

