Trump slammed over comments about Black and Jewish voters

Former President Donald Trump is facing criticism after saying Jewish and Black voters "should be spoken to" because they largely favour Democratic political candidates.

During an interview on Monday with right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root, Trump claimed "any Jewish person" who votes for Joe Biden "does not love Israel" and "should be spoken to". He then went on to say that most Black and Jewish voters vote for Democratic candidates because they have "a bad habit".

"[Biden] is totally on the side of the Palestinians and frankly it's incredible that, historically, Jewish people vote for Democrats," Trump told Root.

"Maybe its just a bad habit when you vote for a Democrat," he added. "A lot of its habit. Jewish people, by habit, they vote for the Democrats. And Black people, by habit, vote for the Democrats."

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for November's presidential election, went on to brag about his record of accomplishments for Black Americans during his time in the White House, claiming that "nobody's done more" for Black Americans than him since former President Abraham Lincoln.

The Biden campaign didn't take long to share the audio clip, with the caption "Trump appears to threaten Jewish Americans who vote against him."

Former NBC senior executive Mike Sington wrote, "cringe alert."

"Trump is going to explain to you why 'Jewish people' and 'Black people' vote for Democrats," he added.

Another user pointed out that Trump previously met up with antisemitic individuals such as Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.

In a statement shared with NBC News, Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement that "Jewish Americans do not need to be ‘spoken to’ or threatened by Donald Trump," referring to him as "a man who has praised neo-Nazis" and "dined with anti-Semites".

"This is what Trump does, using division and hate as political weapons while seeking power for himself," Singer said. "Voters of all stripes will reject his chaos, violence, and unhinged threats once again in November.”

