Black people will vote for Trump 'because they love sneakers', says Fox News host

Fox News host Raymond Arroyo remarked on The Big Weekend Show that Black people will vote for Trump because they "love sneakers."

The comment was made in reference to Trump's new Sneaker collection that he promoted at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The collection, with prices ranging from $199-$399, has already sold out in some styles, including the most expensive "Never Surrender High-Tops".

Speaking of Trump's latest business venture that the former president states is to raise money for his legal funds, Arroyo said the move was causing "Black support eroding for Joe Biden."

"This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers!" He said.

"This is a big deal, certainly in the inner-city," Arroyo commented. "So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they're like 'wait a minute, this is cool.' He's reaching them on a level that defies, and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics."

